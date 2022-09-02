Comparing Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -18.44 Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.07 $421.21 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresnillo 1 6 2 0 2.11

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rare Element Resources and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -47.89% -42.44% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresnillo beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.