Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Compass Diversified worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $20.69 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

