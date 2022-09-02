Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.18 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.25 or 0.00230140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $334.18 million and approximately $92.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,224,999 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

