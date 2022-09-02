Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 203,857 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,857 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

