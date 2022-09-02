Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,918 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after buying an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 150.8% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 398,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $100.70 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

