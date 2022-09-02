Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.