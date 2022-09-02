Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,551 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last 90 days.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

