Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $412.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

