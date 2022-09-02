Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,261 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

