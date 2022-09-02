Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 55,141 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.22 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

