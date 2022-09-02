Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209,002 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 95.9% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

