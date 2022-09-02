Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,033 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 618,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.11 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,349 shares of company stock worth $2,473,366. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

