Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

CARA opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $584.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.02. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

