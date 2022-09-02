Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $296.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.25. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

