Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,893 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,042 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,079,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,479,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,478 shares of company stock worth $1,391,260 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.