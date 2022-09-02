Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

