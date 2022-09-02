Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the first quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $25.36 on Friday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $328.35 million during the quarter.

About IDT

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.