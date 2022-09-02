Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $17,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 236,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $14,140,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NSA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

