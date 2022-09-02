Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of REGENXBIO worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $25,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $30.00 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.