Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,407 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

