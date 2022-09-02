Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 392,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alector by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 91,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

ALEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

