Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.58 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Canopy Growth stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.01. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

