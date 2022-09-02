Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $16,765,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.1 %

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

