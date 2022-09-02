Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,766,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.68 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

