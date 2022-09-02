Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 77,874 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KE by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,745 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

