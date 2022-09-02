Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,887 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

