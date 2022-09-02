Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 291.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,029 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

China Life Insurance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

