Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.