Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,299 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 65,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

ARCT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

