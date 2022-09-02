Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,761 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,429,000 after acquiring an additional 81,281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $227.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

