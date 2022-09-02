Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 387,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.44 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

