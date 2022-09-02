Constellation Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $97.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

