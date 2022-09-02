Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.