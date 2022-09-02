Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.71% of Construction Partners worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.