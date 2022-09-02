Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Cap of $149,624.97 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $149,624.97 and approximately $193.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

