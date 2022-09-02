ContentBox Price Hits $0.0002 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $399,609.29 and approximately $52,798.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00207644 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

