Contrasting Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and PotNetwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.16%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 799.49 -$35.01 million ($1.57) -1.32 PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sera Prognostics and PotNetwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PotNetwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -27,921.82% -34.59% -32.87% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

