Contrasting Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 7 9 0 2.47 Comcast 3 10 12 0 2.36

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 79.11%. Comcast has a consensus target price of $52.17, suggesting a potential upside of 41.37%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Comcast.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.63 $1.01 billion ($0.49) -26.92 Comcast $116.39 billion 1.40 $14.16 billion $3.06 12.06

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comcast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Comcast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery -14.32% 2.44% 0.92% Comcast 11.54% 16.67% 5.84%

Risk & Volatility

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comcast beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast, and Peacock networks. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal's film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and content business operates entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and provides streaming service, such as Peacock. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

