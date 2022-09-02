Contrasting Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.33 -$9.44 million ($1.74) -1.20 Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 3.82 $18.83 million $0.57 27.37

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -11.21% N/A -1.47% Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69%

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

