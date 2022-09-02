Contrasting Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) & Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38% Constellation Software 7.94% 67.50% 17.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Constellation Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -1.18 Constellation Software $5.11 billion 6.20 $311.00 million $21.47 69.62

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zadar Ventures and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Constellation Software has a consensus target price of $2,525.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Zadar Ventures.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Zadar Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

