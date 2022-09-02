Convex CRV Price Reaches $1.04 (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $40,327.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

