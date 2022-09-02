Convex Finance Price Reaches $5.35 on Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $360.17 million and $11.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00026417 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.40 or 0.15108804 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00816976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015879 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,256,706 coins and its circulating supply is 67,287,216 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
