Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Copart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Copart Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.89 on Friday. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.15.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
