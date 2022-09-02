Corra.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $555,038.45 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $555,038.45 and approximately $28.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00985943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00830357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

