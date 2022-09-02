Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 415,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 85.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 232,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 39.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.