Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.69. 49,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 57,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

CVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.91.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.64 million.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

