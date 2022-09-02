Covesting (COV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,732.00

Covesting (COV) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $155,732.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

