Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €29.58 ($30.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.97. Covestro has a 1 year low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

