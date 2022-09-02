Cowen Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

