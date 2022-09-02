CPChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $75,677.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00227793 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008924 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00438219 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

